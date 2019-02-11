Love more practical these days

“I left my heart in San Francisco.”

So sang Tony Bennett. Last week, the nonpartisan economic Think Tank Wallethub confirmed Bennett’s tune. San Francisco was rated as the top big city in the United States for Valentine’s Day. Chicago came in 14th.

The rating was based on what people spend on Valentine’s Day, the cost and availability of gifts like chocolate, jewelry and flowers, and even the weather.

Among the more interesting findings of the annual study is the increasing emphasis on the practical rather than the romantic. The study found that 46 percent of people would split up if they felt their partner was financially irresponsible. That reinforces a trend in marriage. People used to get married poor and build a life together. Now marriage is increasingly takes later in life — after you have made the money. Men now get married for the first time at 29 years, women at 27.

The result is smaller families — and fewer of them. In 1950, 78 percent of American households featured a married couple. Now that number is less than half. One in every seven Americans lives alone.

Yet it is not that we don’t want love. The prestigious Pew Foundation says their polling data shows that 61 percent of singles want to get married — if only they can find the right spouse. This idea is reinforced by a plethora of shows: “The Bachelor;” “Married at First Sight;” “90-Day Fiance;” showing people desperately looking for love.

Wallethub says that 9 million marriage proposals will likely take place this Valentine’s Day in the country. If you are one of that group — best wishes.

"All you need is love. But a little chocolate now and then doesn't hurt.''

Charles M. Schulz