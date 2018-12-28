Make those New Year's resolutions realistic

As the calendar gets set to turn to 2019, thoughts have turned toward making a New Year’s resolution.

There’s certainly nothing basically wrong with this long-standing tradition. The important thing is to make your resolutions realistic.

If you smoke too much, drink excessively and digest too many fried foods, it’s not reasonable to expect all three habits to be conquered in one fell swoop. It took years to develop these fixations to their current state, and it will take more than a day, week or month to rid yourself of them. The best approach is to focus on one of them, get it under control and then move on to the next.

The same principle applies to exercise. If you’re fitness routine has been limited to lifting a beer can or a slice of pizza, you’re not going to be able to suddenly do 100 sit-ups in succession or run a mile or more. Both literally and figuratively, you have to walk before you can run. Start out by taking a 15-minute walk, and then, extend it as your stamina builds.

Most of all, make the most of 2019, whether it be a 12-month span spent in the formative stages of life or at the twilight of your existence. You have made it through another year. You’re still on this side of the grass. Gradually start making the changes necessary so you can say the same thing when 2020 rolls around.

"My New Year's Resolution List usually starts with the desire to lose between ten and three thousand pounds.''

Nia Vardalos