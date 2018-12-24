Sight of young families a sure sign of hope

An undeniable sign of hope was on clear display at midday Saturday.

It occurred at Northfield Square Mall in Bradley, where a good many more cars than normal were stationed in the parking lot during this last weekend before Christmas. That, in itself, was a good sign.

But it took a walk inside to bring a heart full of hope. There, you could find a large number of shoppers moving about in search of last-minute gifts. While they represented people from all walks of life, there was an unusual amount from one particular group.

Seemingly everywhere you looked, especially where the mall Santa Claus had set up shop, there were young parents with younger kids, two, three and even four children in some cases. Similar to the many generations before them, they were sharing the excitement of the Christmas season.

Gloom and doom forecasts are nothing new in our society, and you sure hear about a lot of them these days. But amid these “sky-is-falling” type warnings, there are still young couples starting families and building toward what they hope will be a bright future.

As long as these scenes continue to develop, we who are members of humankind have a genuine chance to maintain and even build a better world to live in. There is indeed hope for all of us.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to each and every one of you. May 2019 and the succeeding years be good ones for all.

"You don't choose your family. They are God's gift to you, as you are to them.''

Desmond Tutu