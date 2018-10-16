We prefer a playoff field packed with locals

When it comes to our area teams and the Illinois High School Association football playoffs, we, at the Daily Journal, always have taken a more the merrier approach.

So, just how happy will we be after the final games of the regular season are played Friday and the playoff pairings are announced Saturday? The answer can vary widely.

With that one critical game left to play, nine of the area’s 15 teams remain in contention for a postseason bid. Three of them — Bishop McNamara Catholic, Central and Coal City — already have earned at least six wins each and can count on being part of the tournament field.

That leaves six more teams hanging in the balance. The group includes Wilmington and Dwight, both with five wins and a fairly decent shot at getting in, and Herscher, Kankakee, Peotone and Watseka, all four-win teams that need to win Friday and might need help from others to secure a bid.

While conflicting loyalties will be a factor with some fans, our general hope is the number of local playoff qualifiers total closer to nine than three. Best of luck to all the contenders.

"That's your goal every week: to put yourself in contention. There's a lot of circumstances and a lot of things that have to play out for that to happen.''

Kevin Harvick