Is fall the finest season of all?

At 8:45 p.m. local time Saturday, fall will arrive. We welcome it.

A summer which has been marked by stretches of hot, dry weather will be behind us. While summer always will remain popular because of the fun, leisurely activities that occur, fall is gaining favor as the finest season of all.

It’s warm enough in the day, but cools down delightfully in the evening. The leaves turn colors, leaving us with brilliant scenes to admire in every nook and cranny of our area.

It’s a great time for sports fans at all levels, too.

The fall high school season is in full swing.

At the professional level, football and baseball are being played simultaneously, offering the opportunity to channel surf after the sun sets or when the rain falls.

The only drawback is the season that follows — winter. OK, so it will be here before we know it, but let’s live in the moment for now. Make this fall a festive one.

<span>"Delicious autumn! My very soul is wedded to it, and if I were a bird I would fly about the earth seeking the successive autumns.''</span>

<span>George Eliot</span>