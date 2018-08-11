Dennis Marek: The most unlikely set of laws a legislature would ever pass

We are in the middle of congressional races, a hateful gubernatorial contest and the examination of a nominated justice to see if he is fit to serve on the United States Supreme Court. Those matters will take place this fall.

All that, yet the most serious problem that faces our nation and, even more so, our state of Illinois is the insurmountable debt and its expected increase during the next few years. Pensions are out of whack. Social Security is set to die in the 2030s. Medicare and Medicaid are in serious trouble as well.

But is that the real reason we are hopelessly in debt? While politicians and commentators likely are to point to an assortment of threats to our constitutional system, the one that gets almost no attention in pre-election is our national and state debt.

The United States is one of the most indebted nations in the world. With our recent tax law changes, the forecast is we will go more than a trillion dollars further into debt each year, compared to what seemed ghastly enough itself when it was $665 billion in 2017.

We can see with the aging population, more entitlement benefits and increased interest rates, it is clear without serious adjustments, things will go from dismal to dire.

We are incurring deficits at a time of fullest employment, with an economy and stock market that are doing well. Should this be the time to increase national debt or one of reducing this scary behemoth? If these debts become insurmountable and the economy then sours, as it always does at some point, we won’t have any room to maneuver.

This disregard of the problem is occurring in spite of serious warnings from those who know but are not politicians themselves. Former Fed chair, Janet Yellen, told Congress last year our rising national debt “is the type of thing that should keep people awake at night.”

I read an article by former Rep. Lee Hamilton, who is a senior advisor for Indiana University Center for Representative Government, a distinguished scholar at the School of Global and International Studies and a past member of the U.S. House of Representatives for 34 years. His words were chilling, not for us senior citizens who don’t have all that many years left but in regard to our children.

As I read the article, I thought of Richard Ogilvie, governor of Illinois, who signed the legislation to have a state income tax for us. He was committing political suicide, even though we were in a serious state of financial problems. He was the scapegoat who did what had to be done and then paid the political price. He lost his attempt for re-election to Dan Walker in 1973.

Politicians want to give their subjects pluses, not minuses. They want to be beloved for making the immediate life better for their electorate. Unfortunately those desires are leading us into Armageddon.

There has to be a line between tax cuts that create or enhance economic growth and personal gain for some. Unfortunately, we have new tax laws that are political fodder for the rich, those who have more ability to help reduce this rising crisis than the rest of the taxpayers.

Hamilton quoted President Kennedy in his article. Kennedy once remarked, “The time to repair the roof is when the sun is out.” The sun seems to be shining on the economy right now, and that is the time to reduce quasi-needed benefits and spending and time to increase taxes. It is just like the individual family. When the paycheck is the biggest, that is the time to put some away for that rainy day, not just increase the family spending.

Hamilton then asks a very difficult question of the government. “Can Congress and the president act against the popular grain to cut spending and raise taxes in the public interest? Can we, as citizens, demand credible action by our political leaders even when it hits us in the pocketbook?”

Our national and state systems of finance are not self-correcting. If we do not accept the discomfort generated by these two disdainful adjustments, we are facing national ruin just as Detroit did on a much smaller scale. It can happen to a state or a nation for the same reasons, but bankruptcy is not an option.

So, what politician dares to put ads on TV with increased taxes and reduced spending promises to the voters? He or she never will survive the election. So, in somewhat of a dishonest way, without so announcing, once elected as the people to guide our nation and state, they must do what is necessary and then face the wrath of their electors later. Not a job anyone without tremendous courage and a controlled ego can handle. You were very brave, Mr. Ogilvie.