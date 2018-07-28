Bike sharing program points to bright future

Kankakee County is positioned to ride into the future on two wheels.

Zagster rental bikes have been deployed in nine different locations in Kankakee County, with a 10th on the way. The program officially kicks off July 31, but the bikes have been available since July 1.

Bike sharing, a relatively new phenomenon, also changes the way people think about their communities. Just the existence of the bike racks, it seems, tells folks this is a safer community and an environmentally conscious one. Bike share systems also are seen as a sign of gentrification — a neighborhood on the way up. They tend to get a lot of use in areas of high traffic congestion and limited parking.

Staci Wilken, executive director of the Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau, said that a bike share program puts Kankakee County “up there with the other larger communities that we always fall in the shadow of.”

National Association of City Transportation officials said in 2010, there were 320,000 bike share ride programs in the country. In 2016, there were 28 million.

Steve Linneman, owner of Tern of the Wheel bike shop in Bradley, said the bike rental program might give a lot of people an opportunity to try bike riding. He said he still sees a lot of people, often seniors, hauling groceries by foot.

Using the bike’s basket and a backpack, they could get a lot done.

The white bikes are 5-speeds. They have a white forward headlight and rear reflecting red light. There are no-splash fenders front and back and a carry bin in the front. They even come with a bell mounted on the handlebars that you can ring with your left thumb.

The bikes are restricted to riders ages 18 and older. To rent, you download the Zagsterapp to your smartphone. For questions, go to bike.zagster.com/bike609. If you do not have a smartphone, you still can rent a bike by texting SMS to 202-999-3924.

The basic “pay as you go” system is $1 for every 30 minutes, up to a maximum of $16 per ride. But there is an overtime charge of $30 extra if you keep the bike for more than a day.

You also can join the system as either a regular adult rider or a regular student rider. The annual membership fee is $25 per year for an adult and $15 per year for a student. Both forms of membership give you the first hour free on any ride for a year. After that first hour, the regular rates of $1 per half hour kick in.

Here are the nine locations in Kankakee County where you can rent and return a Zagster bicycle:

• The Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau Center at Division and Marquette in Manteno

• The corner of Main and Second in Manteno

• The hotel campus at Northfield Square mall

Source: zagster.com

• The Reed Hall of Science at Olivet Nazarene University

• The Perry Farm parking lot

• Bradley Village Hall

• Downtown Bourbonnais at University Avenue;

• The Bird Park baseball field in Kankakee

• Schuyler Avenue at the Kankakee Farmers Market.

Note: A 10th location will open in August at the North Extension Center of Kankakee Community College on Route 50.