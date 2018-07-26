You can help halt the blood drought

From an environmental standpoint, summer droughts are a hit or miss proposition.

But when it comes to blood supply, droughts seemingly occur annually, and 2018 is no different.

On Wednesday, the Chicago and Northern Illinois Region of the American Red Cross issued another emergency call for blood and platelet donors.

A similar plea was made earlier this month, but the shortage has persisted.

The Red Cross is even offering $5 amazon.com gift cards to donors who give between July 30 and Aug. 30.

The Red Cross estimates that while 38 percent of the population is eligible to donate, less than 10 percent step forward. With such a low rate of participation, it’s no wonder life-giving blood is at a premium.

A good many of us can do something to reduce the deficit because there is no shortage of local blood drives.

According to redcrossblood.org, here’s the next five scheduled:

• <strong>Noon to 6 p.m. today,</strong> Quality Inn and Suites. 800 N. Kinzie Ave., Bradley

• <strong>9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday,</strong> Northfield Square mall, 1600 N. Illinois Route 50, Bourbonnais

• <strong>Noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 2,</strong> Quality Inn and Suites, Bradley

• <strong>Noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 9,</strong> Quality Inn and Suites, Bradley

• <strong>11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 10</strong>, Herscher Christian Church, 30 Tobey Drive, Herscher

Please help out if you can and give the most precious gift of all, the gift of life

"I think people forget that it doesn't take a big donation to help someone, just a lot of little donations.''

Hannah Teter