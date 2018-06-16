Let's talk about the mall's future

Namdar Realty Group is the privately held commercial real estate investment and management firm that owns Northfield Square mall along with 160 other similar properties in 25 states.

As its proprietor, it’s safe to say Namdar would like to see Northfield achieve success and turn a profit. But that has been a steep challenge in recent years, as changes in retail trends and other factors have brought a situation where the mall is only using 40 percent of its full capacity.

So, something has to change, and as reported by Lee Provost in the Friday edition of the Daily Journal, area business leaders intend to take action. Representatives from the village of Bradley, the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County and the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce are seeking a meeting with Namdar representatives to discuss the mall’s future.

The area contingent already has formed some ideas that have merit. The inclusion of office and residential space at Northfield is among them.

We urge Namdar to take the meeting and listen to what this group has to say. While Namdar holds the purse strings, we have plenty of skin in this game, too. An abandoned mall would be a major blow to the communities of this region, and the effect would be felt far and wide.

But if a viable plan is established, all the concerned parties could come out winners.

It never hurts to talk. Not addressing the issue is an invitation to spread plenty of pain.

