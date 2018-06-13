Vision key part of Bourbonnais Parkway plan

Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore describes it as a “blank canvas.’’

Schore is referring to the emerging Bourbonnais Parkway development that will be located at the new exit 318 along Interstate 57. Schore’s description suits the site ideally, and the approach the village is taking toward it also can be considered ideal.

The best part of a blank canvas is it affords a great opportunity to apply a vision toward what will best fit the spot. Bourbonnais officials are casting an eye toward the future to meet that goal.

In a Weekend Edition story written by John Dykstra, Schore and village administrator Mike Van Mill shared their findings gleaned from a recent retail convention in Las Vegas.

With e-commerce clearly expanding, it’s obvious the types of businesses that traditionally have dotted the landscape along interstate exits are not going to be as popular in the future.

So, other options, namely multi-use facilities that blend work and living space, are being seriously considered to match the needs of tomorrow.

But the present is not being completely overlooked. The area could use a major convention center since the RiverStone Conference Center closed last December, and Schore is intent on locating one along the parkway.

We applaud Bourbonnais leadership for applying a futuristic lens toward the project. While the competition coming from similar developments is fierce, the village has put itself in a position to succeed rather than fail.

"Vision is the art of seeing what is invisible to others.''

Jonathan Swift