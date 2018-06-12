How about compassion instead of revenge?

Humankind has hungered for revenge since the dawn of time.

But what does it truly accomplish? Yes, the Bible includes a passage about an “eye for an eye,’’ but as Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “The old law of ‘an eye for an eye’ leaves everybody blind.”

These words come to mind when you consider the plight of 12-year-old Kankakee boy, Marcus Jones. He faces a long road to recovery after having his hand, leg and ankle broken in a hit-and-run car accident last month.

The suspect in the incident, 24-year-old Andrew L. Langston, has been found jailed in Johnston County, Ind.

The mother of the ailing boy, Yashyca Hill, has been informed of Langston’s whereabouts and spoke to the Daily Journal about the development. Here’s what she had to say in our Monday edition:

“I also have to consider he (Langston) is someone else’s son. As a parent, I am angry. He had no regard for someone else’s life. As a person, my heart goes out to him.’’

How many of us could take such a graceful approach? We would be more likely to wish the worst upon the suspected offender, and a remark such as “I hope he rots away in jail” would be more common than the one Hill made.

But she took a different approach. While she admits her anger, she realizes the pain from the ordeal spreads in several directions.

Hill has heeded the aforementioned words of King here. They are words to live by, and remember the next time we yearn to get even with someone.

<span><span>"The best revenge is to be unlike him who performed the injury.''</span></span>

<span><span>Marcus Aurelius</span></span>