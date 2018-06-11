Role of father often filled by substitutes

Fertility might be the first step toward fatherhood, but the process is not supposed to end there.

Alas, in too many cases, it does, or at least at another phase in the journey. U.S. Census data from 2016 reveals 23 percent of the nation’s children live in a single-parent home without a father present. According to that figure, nearly one in four kids are placed in that situation.

We could scold the absentee fathers at this point, and with another Father’s Day fast approaching, it’s timely criticism. But that’s not the purpose here.

Instead, we urge others to serve as father figures or role models. The appeal is targeted, but not limited, to males.

The opportunities to get involved are everywhere and encompass almost every type of interest. Hesitate no longer.

But know this, too: Criminal background checks are common and those of evil intent are best advised to stay away.

Now, back to the great majority, or the well-meaning among us. What are you waiting for?

"I had no road map for fatherhood; I had no personal history to draw from.''

James L. Brooks