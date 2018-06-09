Dennis Marek: Visiting a cemetery can be an adventure

My wife and I often have visited cemeteries, both here and in Europe. Perhaps some think that is strange, but during the years, we have found some fascinating stories through the names on markers. In Paris, we took a walk through a large, almost full, cemetery and were looking for author Victor Hugo among some other noteworthy French people.

After finding his rather huge statue, we saw a grave and tribute to a recent French rock star who had passed away a few months before. The site was aglow with fresh flowers, streamers, and notes from her fans. A short distance away we ran across another grave marked Jean-Martin Charcot. Most probably never have heard of him, but he was a French orthopedic physician who has a surgical procedure for foot and ankle problems named for him.

Once we attended a local tour of our own Mound Grove cemetery and learned of Mr. Milk, for whom Milk’s Grove is named, and of Mr. Bonfield, who gave the village a name. We also learned a lot about other famous people who were instrumental in the founding and growth of our community.

As we read more and more about websites dealing with heritage and ancestry, we might forget much information is contained in the cemeteries. The trouble often is knowing where and when relatives were buried. We need our ancestors to record such information.

In his retirement, my father chose to have a motorhome on the beaches of Baja, Calif., long before Cabo San Lucas was famous and expensive. He fished with many of the Mexican fishermen and most often gave them his catch. Meanwhile, my mother, the writer in the family, stayed in the motorhome and did her own thing. She had time to create a photo album for her three children, but not with just the classic photographs most family albums contain. She recorded as much of our family tree research as she could and found pictures of as many of our ancestors as she could gather.

One page was reserved for each generation, with husband and wife where appropriate. On my mother’s side, she had photographs and dates going back to my great-great-great-grandparents, some born as early as the 1700s and dying in the 1870s.

On my father’s side, she only could go back as far as my great-great-grandparents, but all with photographs. One interesting photo was from a clipping in a Chicago newspaper, probably printed in the early 1920s. There were my aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother all in one four-generation photo. The description included, among other facts, my great-great-grandmother had been born in 1843 and had vivid memories of the Civil War.

My mother had included the dates of birth and death, along with the burial sites for these relatives where possible. These places ranged from Hillsborough, Ind.; Chicago; Montague, Mich.; and Kankakee. I had visited Mound Grove, Montague and one cemetery in Chicago but had not yet been to the Bohemian National Cemetery in Chicago, the resting place of my great-grandparents, James and Anna Marek. It was time to go. What better time than Memorial Day?

We had no idea where these two were buried and expected to check in with the registry office for plot locations, but it was closed. The cemetery was huge, more than 120 acres. Founded in 1877 by Bohemian, Moravian and Slovak immigrants, it was impossible to just stumble on my ancestors’ graves. But the day was not lost.

I had heard Steve Goodman, the songwriter who wrote “The City of New Orleans,” mentioning the train pulling out of Kankakee, and, better yet, “Go, Cubs, Go,” had his ashes buried under home plate at Wrigley Field. I also read there was a tribute wall to the Cubs at Bohemian National Cemetery. We easily found it. A brick wall with ivy and four original seats in front. Cub fans can choose to have their ashes placed in a part of the wall. As I stepped back to photograph the wall, I realized centered between the chairs was, in fact, a home plate. I have to believe that this, and not Wrigley Field, is the final resting place for Mr. Goodman.

Not done yet, there was a dedication to the sinking of the S.S. Eastland, a ship hired to take 2,500 Western Electric employees from Chicago to Michigan City, Ind., for a day of fun and picnic. Before leaving the Chicago harbor, it rolled, drowning 844 of the guests. Because many of these employees were from Cicero, most were of Czech and Bohemian ancestry. There were 134 of these victims buried in this cemetery in 1915. This is still the largest loss of life from a single shipwreck in the Great Lakes.

One never knows the secrets in such an unusual place as a cemetery. While we didn’t find my relatives, a simple phone call Tuesday gave us the location of James and Anna Marek. Later, we went online and found photos of both of their grave markers. The registrar’s job was not entirely easy, as there were 12 James Mareks and 10 Anna Mareks buried there. Mom’s dates of death were the key to locating their graves. We will return sometime to see the graves and bring flowers. Perhaps our trip will bring other historical information. We are not done. We still need Hillsborough, Ind.