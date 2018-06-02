The Janice Miller file

<strong>Profession</strong>: Director, Merchant Street Art Gallery of Artists with Autism

<strong>Personal:</strong> Originally from Springfield. Married for 48 years to husband, Jack. He manages the Exline Gun Club. They are the parents of three adult children. A daughter is a math teacher in Tucson, Ariz. A son creates software for Swiss Bank in Crystal Lake. Another son sells Mitsubishi cars in Normal. The Millers have six grandchildren.

<strong>Education:</strong> Degree in math from Illinois State University. Came to the area to teach high school math in Momence.

<strong>Profession:</strong> Had only been in Momence for three or four weeks, when she was approached and asked to get involved with Girl Scouts. She wound up being a Troop Leader within a day. That was the start of a long career in area non-profit management. She was a paid staffer running the local Girl Scouts for seven years. For five years, she headed Welcome Wagon in the area. She ran the Education to Careers agency for five years and Easter Seals for nine years. At times, she also helped with the Exline Gun Club.

She went to the Community Arts Council seeking help for a project and wound up telling herself, “I could manage this.” She became president, a volunteer position, for 12 years.

Under her direction, the Arts Council opened a site in Northfield Square mall. It also revived the Strawberry Jazz Festival. She visited the Fall Festival and saw that it drew only 100 people. “I said we’ve either got to fix it or forget it.” It is now the Fall Art Stroll in downtown Kankakee.

<strong>Community Activities:</strong> Still a member of the board of the Community Arts Council. Former member of Wright in Kankakee.

<strong>Hobbies and relaxation:</strong> Sews. Quilts. Does stained glass and watercolors. Gardens, as long as they are easy-to-care-for perennials that like shade. She’s a gourmet cook now, but when she got married she did not know how to cook. One of her wedding presents was a series of cookbooks. That worked.