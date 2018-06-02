Gallery showcases work from autistic artists

The Merchant Street Art Gallery for Artists with Autism occupies an old telephone company building in downtown Kankakee. The building, 356 E. Merchant St., is more than a century old, but was thoroughly renovated and opened for its first show less than three years ago, Sept. 10, 2015.

Janice Miller was recruited as the first museum director. She had a background in understanding autism through her work with Easter Seals and knowledge of the arts community through her long term as president of the Community Arts Council.

A local donor pays for the utilities. Combining classes, shows and workshops, there are 40 participating artists, including one from Chicago and one from Arizona.

Think talked with Miller about one of the area’s newest museums. Both the questions and Miller’s answers are edited for length and context.

<strong>Is autism still misunderstood? And how is it misunderstood?</strong>

Autism usually means deficiencies in communication skills and social skills, though there is a range. An autistic person can be nonverbal, or if they are verbal, they have problems with social communication, saying the right thing at the right time.

They tend not to socialize. They might not want to make eye contact. They might not want to talk; and they might stay within themselves.

They can be very intellectually strong. You have autistic persons who are college graduates, but they lack the social skills to get a job. Here some schools have done autistic persons a disservice by not addressing the social aspect enough.

<strong>What has the museum accomplished for the public?</strong>

We have increased awareness in a positive way.

<strong>What has the museum accomplished for the artists?</strong>

The artists appreciate the support. They also are making friends. That’s huge. Everyone wants friends. The Art Happenings are an opportunity for them to let their guard down. They are relaxed when they come here.

Hands-on learning works. We also work on communications and building social skills.

<strong>What have the museum and the artists done for you?</strong>

I appreciate their talent; and I enjoy their friendship.

<strong>You have a new fundraiser coming up. Tell us about it. How is it coming?</strong>

On June 17, we will have the Run for Autism. This race basically replaces the Kilbride Classic. All the funds raised stay local, and they all help the work of the gallery for people with autism.

We are doing well with donations of food and water.

We still need runners. Our plan calls for 1,000 participants. We will be at the farmers market in Kankakee to help sign people up.

Our artists are participating. An autistic artist from Lisle designed the shirt. Our artists also will be creating the trophies by turning paintbrushes into awards.

<strong>The best way to sign up is ….</strong>

RunForAutism.com

<strong>How rare is it to have a gallery dedicated to autistic artists?</strong>

There are only four in the country. Every one, except ours, is on the East Coast — in Boston, in New York and in Florida. And one of those started after we did.

What we would like to have happen is for tourists and artists from throughout the Midwest to come to the museum. That’s our goal. We are working with the Convention and Visitors Bureau and our site is unique, just like Wright in Kankakee (referring to the Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home).

<strong>Do you see the museum as part of the revitalization of downtown Kankakee? Has downtown Kankakee been a good site?</strong>

So far, it does appear Schuyler Avenue is a sort of breaking point. Can we get people to walk east from Schuyler? On the other hand, the Knights of Columbus building is phenomenally busy and we are right across the street. We participate in downtown activities whenever we can.

We are going to have a mural painted on the side of the building facing Indiana (Avenue) that will pull people in. Exactly what it is going to show still is up in the air, but our artists are working with Peter Pagast (a mural designer) and he is impressed with their attention to detail.

<strong>Grants must play an important role</strong>

We would like to get more, but have two interesting ones coming up. One $4,000 grant from the Illinois Arts Council will provide for summer help, hiring autistic students to work. Another will create a puppet show workshop, starting June 30 that will build communication skills, leadership skills and teamwork. There will be a writing team, a design team, a set and stage team and a performance team

<strong>What is your hope for the future for the museum?</strong>

That people come and buy the art off the walls and that our artists with autism get jobs in the arts.

<strong>How can people get involved?</strong>

Come and buy, and tell your neighbors. People with autism don’t generally like change, but once they are here, they can change.

We have about 50 volunteers, and volunteers are vital because we have a tight budget. A few are parents of the students, but most are just good-hearted residents of the community. Some are educators. They are often doing things nobody else would do.

<strong>What advice do you have for the parents of an autistic child?</strong>

Get them out in the community as much as possible. Don’t let them just sit at home. Recognizing their abilities is the key to their future.

<strong>Do you have any favorite artists or pieces of art?</strong>

Yes, but I can’t show favorites. I have to support everybody.