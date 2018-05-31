Gary Moore: When saying thank you is just not enough …

Memorial Day 2018 has passed, and it was a hot one in the Kankakee River Valley. I resisted writing my column last week about the holiday, as I was sure there would be a sensory overload of television, radio and print articles celebrating the day. It is a decision I regret. I don’t think there is enough praise and recognition we can express for our veterans, especially those who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

I have a little artificial “poppy” hanging from my rearview mirror. A few weeks ago, I stopped in our Jewel Foods in Bourbonnais to pick up eggs and a few other items. As I was approaching the entrance, I saw a well-dressed, older gentleman with white hair and a moustache. He was wearing a military-style cap, while holding a change collection can in one hand and a bouquet of artificial red flowers in the other. Our eyes met, and I instantly understood who he was and what he was doing. I felt I knew this man, even though I am sure we have never met. I smiled and said, “I’ll catch you on my way out.” He nodded and smiled back. I recognized the cap with the insignia of the American Legion. I knew the red flower to be poppies, an annual fundraising drive the American Legion has engaged in for years.

While walking through the store, my mind raced. As a child and teenager, I had a close familiarity with the men and women of the American Legion. I feel as though I was raised by them in the old Kankakee American Legion building on Oak Street. I knew that building as I knew my own home.

I remember how many steps from the equipment room we called “the cage” to the back stairway and how many steps up that stairway to the small barroom where the drum line of the Kankakee Drum & Bugle Corp rehearsed.

I remember the scraping sound the bottom of the metal door made on the freshly repaired concrete at the front entrance. I remember the bartender, who, when you asked for ginger ale, mixed 7-Up and Coke together and smiled at me because he realized we were the only two in the building that knew his secret.

I remember the old pictures of the troops from Kankakee, in Paris at the end of World War I, that hung in the main meeting room next to the picture of the Kankakee Drum & Bugle Corps, who a decade later, returned and marched in Paris in remembrance of the end of that war.

I remember standing at attention, in uniform, wearing a red, silver and blue snare drum strapped around my shoulder and wearing a West Point-style shako pulled down over my eyes while Earl Moran, a wonderful man and our leader, inspected us before loading the bus for our various performances.

Earl was a veteran of World War II and an officer of the Kankakee American Legion Post.

After gaining Earl’s approval, we headed up the road for three parades in a row on Fourth of July. Steger, Blue Island and Harvey all staggered the starting times of the parades so we could march in all three. And I remember the veterans of the American Legion, VFW and Am-Vets standing and saluting our flag as we marched by. I loved those men and women, and I felt so very privileged to be playing my drum in honor of them.

I remember playing my drum at Memorial Garden’s cemetery for the annual flag raising event and playing for the draftees leaving the train station to report for Vietnam-era duty.

Most of all, I remember standing on the courthouse lawn playing for Kankakee resident and hero, Barry Baron, as we celebrated his return. It was that day that I first understood the sacrifice our veterans make in service to us all.

I grew up in Hillcrest Subdivision, and there was a veteran in almost every home. The veterans who were such a common sight for me as a child now are almost all gone. I wish I would have told them how much I appreciated them, but I was a child, I didn’t think of such things. All I knew was the Kankakee American Legion was my home away from home. I always felt welcome and safe there. The veterans who ran the place bought a drum for me to play, put a uniform on my back and gave me a sense of purpose, service and belonging as a child, then teenager. I learned the meaning of discipline and duty from them. As I grew to manhood, the example the men and women of the American Legion set for me in my most formative years shaped me into the man I am today.

Last week, standing in front of Jewel, I had the opportunity and privilege to shake this man’s hand and thank him for his service to our country but also for his ongoing commitment to the American Legion. It felt good, but it just wasn’t enough.

As the ranks of the veterans began to dwindle, the Kankakee American Legion was forced to sell its beautiful building on Oak Street and move into smaller surroundings. Many American Legion and VFW Posts are closing altogether. Nothing in life stays the same. Someday, that old building I love, now serving as the Kohl Center, will crumble to the ground, burn or be demolished and rebuilt for some other purpose.

I am guessing it has been 45 years since I have walked those halls, but I still have the sounds in my ears and the smell in my nose.

I remember the men and women who met in those rooms and celebrated in that bar. I think back and realize I was walking among the finest people in the history of Kankakee County and the greatest generation that this world has ever seen … and I had no idea that it was so. I was a child. I didn’t know such things.

Now, I know … and remember … and I am grateful.