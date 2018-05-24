Gary Moore: What do you choose to see?

You are told you need open heart surgery, and there are two doctors. You are asked to pick one to open your chest.

The first doctor looks at you, shrugs, then says, “Surgery is tricky. I’ll do my best, but you may die on the table. It’s just the way it works.”

The next doctor says, “I have performed hundreds of these procedures, and I have not lost a patient.” He then winks, smiles and continues, “I’ll see you when you’re in the recovery room.”

Which Doc will you pick?

Or how about this scenario … You need to travel to Los Angeles. You arrive at the airport and are told there are two planes leaving at the same time, and you can pick one. You walk to the first gate, and the pilot stands at the door and says, “You know, this plane was put together with hundreds of thousands of parts. Chances are one could fail at any time.” He doesn’t smile but continues, “I’ll do my best to get you to LA in one piece, but planes do crash. I hope we make it.”

You quickly walk away and try the next gate, where the pilot welcomes you to his airline and says, “I’ve been flying for 22 years without incident. Our airline has the best safety record in the business, so take a seat, buckle-up and I’ll have you safely on the ground before you know it.”

Which plane will you board?

The answers are obvious. We would all choose the doctor and pilot who spoke positively about their abilities and their airline while giving us positive assurances about their results. Right?

We really don’t know much about the qualifications of either the doctor or the pilot, we just know one seems more confident than the other. Now, let’s assume both doctors and both pilots are equally qualified. Studies show we still will pick the one who speaks more positively about results. Studies also show the pilot and doctor who is most positive about their result will, in fact, have the best potential for success.

A positive attitude matters

Great and positive things are happening in the Kankakee River Valley. The evidence is everywhere. Unemployment is at all-time lows in every category. Wages are up, and better and higher paying jobs are coming. In a recent conversation with a friend who is president of a local bank, she said, “New construction is up, and we are doing more home loans than ever.”

We have every reason to be optimistic and confident in our future! But …

Changing hearts and minds of a community is not an easy task. The success of the Kankakee River Valley ultimately is in the hands of we, the people. A positive citizenry attracts positive happenings and creates positive results. The opposite also is true.

When you look at the Kankakee River Valley, what do you see? Do you see the positive opportunities, or do you see the failures of the past?

When you speak of the Kankakee River Valley, what do you say? Do you speak of the growth that is occurring, or do you talk about the unemployment and decay of the past?

What you believe and what you say, not only drives your personal achievements but also our collective success. Your beliefs are not something that are thrust upon you. You choose what to believe, and what you believe drives your results.

So, I’m calling you out. It’s decision time. What do you choose to believe?

Will you focus on tearing down or building up?

Are you part of the problem or solution? Do you believe the Kankakee River Valley is on the rise and that you will be positively poised to take advantage of the new opportunities?

This is not a rhetorical question. How you answer can have a direct impact on how you benefit personally in the new Kankakee River Valley and how your personal contribution, beginning with your attitude and belief system, impacts us all.

The good news is …

Your past attitude and beliefs doesn’t matter. All that matters today is what you choose to believe now and how those beliefs drive your actions moving forward. Obviously, I am excited about our future, and I am encouraging you to join me.

When I think of the Kankakee River Valley …

I see a community that is quickly becoming the leader for renewable energy in the Midwest and, maybe, the nation.

I see a community outsiders find so attractive, they want to bring their business to our area.

I see a community that has more career opportunities than skilled applicants, attracting new friends and neighbors.

I see a community that is growing, thriving and can be the trendsetting community of our state.

I see a community celebrating with an abundance of local festivals and entertainment.

I can go one and on, but that’s what I see as I look around the place where we live, work and raise our families … the place we call home.

Which doctor are you? Which pilot are you?

What do you choose to see?