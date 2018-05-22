America's forgotten war

The president of Poland traveled halfway across the world, in part, to thank Illinois Army National Guard soldiers for advising Polish combat units. Sometimes that cooperation takes place in Poland itself. Sometimes it has taken place as part of the war in Afghanistan.

The visit, which took place at the aviation support facility that holds Black Hawk helicopters in Kankakee, also drew in American soldiers of Polish descent in Illinois to meet President Andrzej Duda.

It was an event that seemed to escape both the mass media and many officials. Kankakee Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong was there, but no state-elected dignitaries were. The vast majority of media at the event were of Polish, rather than Illinois, origin.

The war in Afghanistan, which has been ongoing since 2001, continues on in invisibility. A soldier from Colorado was killed about a month ago, the 2,297th American to die in a theater of operations that includes Afghanistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

The long history of the war follows a drab pattern. We send in more troops and gain. We retreat and withdraw, and the terrorists gain. In the fall, President Donald Trump authorized 3,000 more soldiers. Policy also was changed to allow our troops more latitude under the rules of engagement — a greater opportunity to shoot first.

The casualties in the war have been spread out, with few pitched battles that have caught the media’s attention. Yet, since the beginning of war, more than 3,000 non-Afghan soldiers have been killed. Most are Americans, but the total includes just about every free world nation — including 44 Poles. An estimated 15,000 Afghan soldiers are dead, along with 31,000 civilians.

The pace of death has slowed down, though not ended. The death a month ago only was the second of the year. Why have we so thoroughly forgotten those who wear the uniform of freedom?

<span><span>"We are going to have peace even if we have to fight for it.''</span></span>

<span><span>Dwight D. Eisenhower</span>

