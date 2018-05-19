Chris Shride biography

Occupation: President, Presence St. Mary’s Hospital

Personal: Born in Arthur, Ill., the son of Mike and Marlys Shride. His father was a teacher and then a school administrator in Illinois. His mother was a teacher, too. Married to Jennifer. They have four children: a daughter who has graduated from Olivet Nazarene University; a son who is a sophomore at Olivet; a son who is a senior in high school and will be attending Olivet, and a daughter who is an eighth-grader.

Education: Graduate of Arthur High School and Olivet Nazarene University. His wife is also an Olivet grad. Went on to earn a masters in health administration and a law degree from St. Louis University.

While at Olivet, Shride played football. A defensive back, a 1992 Daily Journal photo captured him blocking a punt. That photo went on to win journalism awards.

Although he was on a football scholarship, he helped to work his way through school by selling carpet, working at a filling station and loading trucks at Sears Logistics.

Profession: Started as an attorney in private practice. Was counsel and executive for the Spectrum Health system. Led a physician group. Has been in health care since 1993 and in administration since 2003. Expertise in turning around community-based hospitals. He will be president of St. Mary’s for two years in September.

Community: Member of economic development board. Serves on hospital leadership boards.

Hobbies: Coached youth football, baseball and basketball when children were young. Both he and his wife are experienced Sunday school teachers, who hope to resume that avocation when they become empty nesters.