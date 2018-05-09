Kankakee fortunate Garcia came first among Hispanic police officers

Those who come first set the tone for those who follow.

Aurelio Garcia was the first Hispanic officer ever employed by the Kankakee Police Department. Now that his 26-year career has ended, he can take great satisfaction in the realization he set an example others now are willingly following.

How did he do it? The simple yet most effective way, and Garcia explained his manner in a story published in the Daily Journal on Tuesday.

Garcia immediately was aware he was being looked upon as role model.

“At least I thought I was. I always carried myself that way. My goal was always be nice to people. Treat them how I would want to be treated.”

Anyone who encountered Garcia likely would agree he met his goal. While certainly no pushover, he conducted himself in a kind, caring manner that left a lasting impression. Even in times when tension was evident, Garcia remained calm and diffused many a situation that could have turned out differently.

Ultimately, he just wanted to provide the service his job required.

“I came here wanting to help the community. I wasn’t anything special. I just went out and did my job. It was a fairly easy transition for me when I came here. I hope I helped open the door for other Hispanic officers.”

His hopes have taken hold. The city now has five officers of Hispanic descent, including Garcia’s son, Benjamin. The city administration aims to increase that number further.

But Garcia always will be the first, and the city is lucky he assumed that role. You can call him a retired police officer, but it would be most appropriate to call him a trailblazer.

"I think a role model is a mentor - someone you see on a daily basis, and you learn from them.''

Denzel Washington