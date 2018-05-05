Nursing expansion bill should not be nixed

The reasons behind the persistent nursing shortage are numerous. They include this factor: Many prospective nurses are short on the money needed to obtain the required academic degree to enter the profession.

That’s why opposition to a measure which would allow community colleges to offer four-year nursing programs doesn’t make sense. State Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, is among those sponsoring a bill which would approve the change, but it met with a defeat of sorts on Tuesday when a Senate committee passed a bill that would let just one college — downstate Lewis and Clark Community College — start a pilot four-year program.

Earlier versions of the bill would have allowed 10 community colleges, including nearby Kankakee Community College and Joliet Junior College, to offer a bachelor’s degree in nursing. But objections scrapped that plan.

Much of the opposition comes from the state’s four-year colleges, which long have opposed the idea. The reason is apparent — the change would diminish enrollment in their nursing programs.

You can’t ignore the fact four-year schools simply are more expensive. Cost estimates widely vary, but data available online suggests the annual cost of tuition at a state community college is $7,937, compared to $17,731 for four-year institutions.

Locally, there might be concern a KCC program would have an adverse affect on Olivet Nazarene University’s respected nursing program. The hunch here is that the impact would be minimal at best. We have two local hospitals and many other medical facilities close by, making the demand for nurses so great, both programs would draw wide interest.

Springfield lawmakers should rethink their stance on the issue because it involves a shortage of another kind. In this case, it’s short-sightedness.

"Constant attention by a good nurse may be just as important as a major operation by a surgeon.''

Dag Hammarskjold