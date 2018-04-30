Black Hawk statue should be salvaged

Illinois never has been overly compassionate toward Native Americans.

Though the state bears an Indian name and the state’s premier public university is the home of the Illini, Illinois is one of the few states that has no Indian reservations of any kind. Minnesota has 13 reservations. Wisconsin has 12. Michigan has seven. In Illinois, Indian land is only a memory.

That treatment comes to mind when considering a 48-foot tall, 270-ton statue, “The Eternal Indian,” in Oregon, Ill. The statue, dedicated in 1911, was the work of famed Chicago sculptor Lorado Taft. It stands on a 77-foot tall bluff in a state park overlooking the Rock River.

It is the 21st tallest statue in the country. Two ahead of it are the Jolly Green Giant and Paul Bunyan with Babe the Blue Ox.

Taft said the statue was inspired by Chief Black Hawk, but it is not a likeness. It is said to combine the characteristics of the Sauk, Fox, Sioux and Mohawk tribes.

Black Hawk himself led more by moral force. After other chiefs traded away tribal lands, Black Hawk led raids across the Mississippi River into Illinois. The 1832 conflict was the last Indian War east of the Mississippi.

The Chicago National Hockey League team is named for a military unit which was named for the chief. A helicopter and four Navy ships, including a Civil War gunboat and a World War II destroyer, have been named for Black Hawk.

So his name endures, but the statue not so much. The statue is concrete and hollow inside. It has cracked and leaked through the years, so much so that it is now covered with plastic. Repair would cost $500,000.

The state should step up. If you want to remember history, sometimes you have to repair it.