Think twice about retiring early

For many of us, retirement is simultaneously viewed as the ultimate reward and a prize that should be savored as soon as possible. But is it?

There is ample data that indicates early retirement also increases the chance of early death. A Cornell University study released last year examined U.S. census figures to reveal a clear correlation between premature death and premature retirement.

The study found the link is particularly stark among men, who have a 20 percent higher mortality risk if they start claiming Social Security benefits at 62, or an age considered three years premature.

Another study, this one released by Oregon State University in 2016, found those who work past age 65 could add more years to their life.

A story that appeared on the front page of the Daily Journal Thursday adds more credence to the latter point.

The story, written by David Giuliani, focused on Marian Wulffe, a Kankakee woman who just celebrated the beginning of her 60th year in the nursing profession. Wulffe, who will turn 80 shortly, currently works as a coach for Olivet Nazarene University nursing students.

When asked why she remains in the workforce when almost everyone else who has reached her age has retired, she had a simple, direct response: “I love what I do, and I do what I love.’’

While it’s apparent not everyone loves their job as much as Wulffe does, remaining active as long as possible has clear merits.

Maybe you want to rethink the race toward retirement.