Robert Bohlmann

<strong>Personal:</strong> Married wife Linda in 1982. They have a blended family of six. Originally a farm boy from Sheboygan, Wis. Moved to Kankakee County in the fifth grade.

Inspired to become an architect by his grandfather, who did a lot of carpentry and electrical work. “From an early age I learned how to make things. I took a seventh grade shop class at St. Paul’s [Lutheran School] shop class. I learned drafting and I fell in love with it.”

<strong>Education:</strong> St. Paul’s Lutheran. Started high school in Herscher. Transferred to Kankakee and was a member of the first graduating class at Westview High School, which existed when Kankakee had two high schools. Graduate of the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago. A class tradition was to take White Sox Opening Day off and head to Comiskey Park, which was a short distance from the IIT campus.

<strong>Community:</strong> Financial Secretary at St. Paul’s Lutheran since 2008. Former member of the Lions Club. Member of the Hundred Club. Member of the American Institute of Architects.

<strong>Profession:</strong> Retired as an architect three years ago. From 1966 to 1993, worked for Turner Witt. Worked on his own starting in 1994. Has worked for Olivet Nazarene University on many projects including the Centennial Chapel, the Admissions Center, the curved walls and the eternal flame at the entrance of the university, the Weber Center, the addition to the Reed Hall of Science, the remodeling of the Burke Administration Building, and two additions to the Ludwig Student Center. He has also notably designed and did work remodeling the interior of the Kankakee County Courthouse, the county annex building on Station Street, converting the old City National Bank building into office space for Kankakee County, along with work for CSL Behring and St. Mary’s Hospital.

<strong>Hobbies and relaxation:</strong> Likes to help as a farmhand, planting. Describes handling big farm equipment as fun with no stress and no deadlines. “The tractors are like giant toys.”