We shouldn't feel guilty about growing old

A recent column by Robert Samuelson ruffled some feathers, and many of us can relate to those irked by his comments.

Samuelson, a member of The Washington Post Writers Group and a frequent contributor to the opinion pages of the Daily Journal, wrote a piece that appeared last Monday. The basic message was this: Public spending on the elderly, at the federal, state and local levels, is diverting money away from schools, police, infrastructure, etc.

With people living longer and the number of senior citizens growing, Samuelson says the problem only will intensify, and hard choices have to be made to alter the formula and solve what he calls a difficult “parents vs. grandparents” issue.

While it’s fair to say Samuelson makes some valid points, he also offended some, including one caller who railed against his writing.

The caller’s arguments also have validity. Yes, we’re living longer, but we shouldn’t have to feel guilty or ashamed of it. The senior citizen class are the people who worked all their lives and have provided a tax base to fund both schools and Social Security, road makeovers and Medicare. You can call these entitlements, and that means something seniors genuinely are entitled to receive.

We always should look to the future, and that does mean the world we leave to our grandchildren. But we also can be judged as a society based on how we treat our elders, and that should be with reverence, not ridicule.