Area Music Awards sure to be memorable

While Kankakee and the surrounding area never will be confused with Chicago, Detroit or Memphis in terms of its influence on popular music, it has been a place filled with sweet sounds for many decades.

Local author and music aficionado James Riordan long has recognized the musical talent found in these parts, and since 2012, he has organized the Kankakee Area Music Awards to pay tribute to the individuals and bands who have entertained generations.

The latest version will begin at 7 p.m. Friday at The Majestic in Kankakee, and it promises to be the best yet. The event is placing a special emphasis on the trailblazers of the past who made their mark long before the awards night was introduced.

Included in the group set to receive honorary Lifetime Achievement Awards are Tony Bellus, Poncho Posing, Roland Soucie, Randy Thaden, George Lord, Dave Moore and the band, Those Guys.

The plan calls for Bellus to perform, and that will provide a special treat and a trip back through time.

Bellus regularly appeared on the area music scene in the late 1950s and early 1960s, and his hit song, “Robbin’ The Cradle,’’ peaked at No. 25 on the Billboard Top 100 in 1959 and remained on the chart for six months.

It stands to be a memorable night, but the only way you will remember it is to attend. Advance tickets cost $12 and are available at King Music and Chicago Records.

The cost increases to $15 at the door.

Either way, it promises to be a worthwhile investment.