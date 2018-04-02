Stay safe while you mow the lawn

April has now arrived. The grass is turning green in color. The need to mow is upon us.

So is the need to practice caution. Did you know in 2016, 86,000 adults and 4,500 children visited the nation’s emergency rooms because of lawn mower-related injuries?

Those numbers are alarming, but shouldn’t be so high. There are a number of ways to prevent lawn mower injuries, and here are five of them, culled together through a variety of sources:

• Wear proper apparel any time you mow. That means steel-toed shoes instead of sandals. That means long pants rather than shorts, even when the temperatures are scorching. Eye goggles and hearing protection devices also are vital.

• Take note of the 4,500 kids injured in 2016 and keep them away from the task. Toddlers and young children should be kept indoors while the grass is being cut. No one younger than 12 should operate a mower.

• Clear the yard of debris before starting your mower. A flying rock can not only injure you, it could break the neighbor’s window.

• Push that mower forward, not backward and toward you. Such a maneuver puts your feet at risk, and if you stumble and fall, other parts of the body can be placed in jeopardy.

• Avoid alcohol and other mind-altering substances. If you choose to imbibe, make that cold beer your reward for completing the task.