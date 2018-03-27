Where's the bacon?

There are several ways to rank and rate those who represent you in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate.

• Do they mirror your views on public issues? Do they think the way you prefer when it comes to abortion, to immigration, to health and to taxes?

• Do they do a good job when you’re in trouble? What is their constituent service like? The Social Security system is giving you fits. Can they intervene and help?

• Finally, are they successful at bringing federal dollars back to their states and districts?

That’s called bringing home the bacon. Unfortunately, in Illinois, it’s more like bringing home the bacon bits. Material compiled by the nonpartisan economic think tank group Wallethub indicates Illinois is 48th among all states when it comes to getting its share of money back from Washington. The only states getting a lower percent back in terms of roads, aid, military bases and so on are Kansas and Delaware.

When it comes to financial assistance (transfer payments to individuals), the only states doing worse are Delaware, New Jersey and Massachusetts. Illinois was 39th in its share of federal jobs.

One of the ironies for Illinois is the fact Democratic-leaning states usually get more back that Republican-leaning states. Illinois votes majority Democratic, but gets less. In a double irony, Illinois went through a period when it had state residents holding the jobs of president, secretary of state, secretary of transportation and secretary of education. We should have been full to the brim with projects.

Some of this can scarcely be turned around. Someone retires in this state, then takes their Social Security and Medicare benefits to Florida or Texas, figuring the sun will warm their brows even as lower taxes stretch their wallet.

But our representatives, from both houses of Congress, in both parties, need to be aware of bringing more dollars home. You can change policies or watch as dollars and residents drift elsewhere.