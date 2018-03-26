Life lessons provided by our youth

Rose Bailey is teaching her Steuben School kindergartners about respecting themselves, respecting others and their property and respecting the environment around them.

We all can learn from Bailey and her bilingual young students about helping others, even though disappointment sometimes accompanies the efforts.

The students created and placed two “blessing boxes” near their school and filled them with items meant for homeless residents of our community. The 31 students decorated converted Daily Journal vending machines and filled them with lotion, soap, toothpaste, hats, gloves and books (in English and Spanish). One box faces Bourbonnais Street and the other faces East River Street.

One lesson surfaced quickly when the East River Street box was ransacked. Bailey turned it into a teaching moment. “That led to a really rich conversation about respect and not touching other people’s things,” she told The Daily Journal’s Kiera Allen. “We’re not raising children; we’re raising adults for the future. I talked to them about how to persevere and not giving up.”

Students made posters that said, “we love you” and “please respect our blessing box.”

Added 5-year-old Nataly Zamora, of Kankakee: “We still wanted to try to and help them.”

Thanks for the solid lessons.“Acceptance and tolerance and forgiveness, those are life-altering lessons.’’

Jessica Lange