State push to bolster teacher ranks vital

The Illinois State Board of Education plans to spend a year trying to figure out why 90 percent of the state's schools have trouble finding both teachers and substitute teachers. It should be time well spent.

A state board staffer said the study will focus on teacher workforce issues.

"Licensure is one part of that but not the only part," said the state board's Jason Helfer. "There are three other parts that include pipeline issues, How do we get young people to enter the field? Teacher preparation, how are they being prepared and so forth? And, finally, recruitment, hiring and retention once they are in the district."

Lawmakers said about 60 percent of teacher candidates fail the state's basic skills test to start a career. Many of those change majors to fields that don't require passing the basic skills test. Helfer noted most prospective teachers easily pass the state tests for their subject or specialty. It's the broader basic skills test they have problems completing successfully.

State licensing issues deal mostly with allowing out-of-state teachers to ease into an Illinois classroom without having to take additional classes or jump through additional hoops.

The year' s study is well worth the time spent to get more competent and professional teachers for Illinois classrooms. We owe it to the current and coming generations of children.