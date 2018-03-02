Kids always should be parents' top priority

You can't deny the contestants in last Tuesday's I-KAN Regional Spelling Bee faced pressure.

But amid the anxiety, there was a precious moment that will remain etched in the memories of those who attended long after the final results are forgotten.

As the 18 elementary school students representing Kankakee and Iroquois counties took their places on the stage of the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School Auditorium, they sought out their parents and other well-wishers in the crowd. Once eye contact was made, they gave a gleeful wave, and the wave was immediately returned by the moms, dads, siblings and friends who had gathered as a show of support.

The significance was obvious: The presence of these loved ones meant a great deal to the spelling contestants. They also knew that regardless of how they fared in the bee, that measure of affection would not be diminished when the evening was complete.

We all are acutely aware we live in a world that makes, perhaps, unprecedented demands upon our time. We are seemingly juggling more responsibility than ever, and, sometimes, we place other priorities above our own children.

Whenever possible, please don't fall into this trap. Your kids want and need to see you at their activities. Long after their childhood has passed, they will remember you were there for them when it meant the most.