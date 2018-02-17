Who is Jeanne Ives?

In the western movie classic, "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid," the two lead characters are suddenly faced with a posse of railroad agents who want to end their string of train robberies. Butch and Sundance are used to evading pursuers, but this is a group of professionals they cannot shake.

"Who are these guys," Butch says to Sundance as they look in awe through their binoculars.

Republican voters, used to deadly dull primary contests, might be asking themselves, "Who is this woman who keeps gaining on Gov. Rauner?"

With the primary coming March 20, it's time to find out.

Following a recent debate before the Chicago Tribune editorial board, columnist John Kass commented under the headline, "Ives crushes Rauner in Tribune governor debate."

"Rauner looked like a man who'd been whipped…And he won't debate her again, because she crushed it and crushed him and it wasn't pretty."

Ives hammered him for signing bills that made Illinois a "sanctuary state" and provided for taxpayer funded abortions, among other things, according to Kass. (debate video available at Chicagotribune.com).

Ives is a three-term state representative from Wheaton, where she, her husband and five children live. She grew up in a small town in South Dakota. She is a former Army officer who graduated from West Point with a degree in economics. Rauner is a very successful investor and philanthropist. He had no prior political experience prior to taking office.

The main policy disagreements between them center on social issues, like taxpayer-financed abortion, and a new law restricting local police from arresting or detaining aliens because of their illegal status, regardless of requests by the U.S. authorities. She is also adding a "character" issue, accusing him of flip flopping on these key issues, despite assurances to the contrary to her and others.

His defense is to be true to his "principles" regardless of the cost. There is a cost, with the Republican base of voters.

Which leaves two immutable objects: our disastrous public pension liabilities, and House Speaker Mike Madigan. The two Republicans are in broad agreement on a constitutional amendment to reform pensions, which are ruining out state finances, causing citizens to exit for states with better economic climates. Passing this amendment is a long journey but a crucial one for our future.

The other boulder in the road is the extraordinary power of Speaker Madigan, whose influence is wide and deep, and against whom no Republican can do much, and with whom a Democratic governor can only go along for the ride.

To his credit, Rauner is trying to allow local governments to pass right-to-work laws, a big step in making us competitive with surrounding states who are flourishing with those laws.

Some of his critics feel Rauner has simply lost touch with his Republican base, and would be ineffective even if elected. One veteran Republican observer noted that he failed to distinguish between the public employee unions, which need reform, and the private sector blue-collar families who don't feel he cares about them. Their future support is crucial to a Republican future. Policies are great, but go nowhere without political skill.

Ives has no such baggage, and her military background, leadership experience, economics training, and overall grit and spunk, as displayed in the debate and other situations, give her the edge in leading our beloved state back to a hopeful future.

Rauner is a good man, but she is a better pick for the future.