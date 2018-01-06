Why would you expel a young child?

Illinois has a new law that makes it much harder for preschool education and early childhood programs to expel a trouble-making child.

The Department of Children and Family Services has been charged with drawing up rules that will generally prohibit expulsions, though a temporary removal still is allowed if there is a "safety" concern.

Of course, the devil will lie in the details. What constitutes unsafe behavior?

In the case that sparked this new law, a child "mooned" the rest of the class. This does not seem egregious enough to toss a preschooler. A stern discussion of appropriate and inappropriate behavior ought to work, along with urging the parents to reinforce the lesson at home.

The child disciplined was an African-American male toddler. One of the general trends of school discipline is that it seems to fall more heavily on minorities than on the general population and especially on males instead of females. Finding men to teach young children is typically difficult.

Making it harder to remove a troublesome child will have some other effects, too. Let's say one child in a small group repetitively misbehaves, consuming all the time that might have gone into working with the others. The alternative is to hire more teachers, more aides. A large professional daycare might be able to cope. The smaller business might fail as a result.

Some behaviors, too, might require serious counseling. A child is acting out often faces challenges at home. Keeping Johnny in school is a small part of the solution. Making a family whole is the greater issue.

Then, too, knowing that a troublesome child cannot be expelled would lead some schools to simply rule out difficult students before admitting them. Parents might find themselves with fewer choices.

If we want to encourage good behavior, we also need to make it clear bad behavior has consequences. We move toward a world that has a thousand rules that should have been taught before the school door ever opened.