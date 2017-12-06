Resign, Mr. Mueller.

His personal and professional conflicts of interest were apparent from the beginning.

He was good friends with Jim Comey, the FBI director fired by President Donald Trump, and had every reason to use his extraordinary power to get even.

His staff reeked of partisanship. Here are two of the worst involving current special prosecutor and former FBI director Robert Mueller.

<strong>Lead investigator Peter Strzok</strong>

Strzok was demoted this summer after it was revealed he'd sent anti-Trump texts to a female colleague. Mr. Mueller and the Justice Department hid this embarrassment from House investigators and ignored Intelligence Committee subpoenas.

Finally, after news reports finally emerged, Justice agreed recently to make Mr. Strzok available to the House.

It gets more and more interesting. Earlier, Strzok had led the investigation into Hillary Clinton's emails and sat in on the interview she gave to the FBI. Not a role for a partisan activist.

"The reluctance to cooperate with a congressional inquiry compounds doubts related to this clear conflict of interest," according to the Wall Street Journal.

"The latest news supports our view that Mr. Mueller is too conflicted to investigate the FBI and should step down in favor of someone more credible. The investigation would surely continue, though, perhaps, with someone who doesn't think his job includes protecting the FBI and Mr. Comey from answering questions about their role in the 2016 election," The Journal concluded.

<strong>Lead prosecutor Andrew Weissmann</strong>

Mueller chose Andrew Weissmann, a wildly overzealous prosecutor, to lead his investigation. He has a history of needlessly destroying innocent people's lives: Courts have often reversed his so-called "victories."

Weissmann, as a leader of the Enron Task Force, demolished accounting firm Arthur Andersen and its 85,000 jobs in a needlessly reckless and inhumane prosecutorial jihad. He was reversed several years later by a unanimous Supreme Court, but it was too late.

He also criminalized a business transaction between Merrill Lynch and Enron. Four Merrill executives went to prison for as long as a year, without bail. He destroyed the families of the Merrill executives, causing enormous defense costs, unimaginable stress and torturous prison time. The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals reversed much of the case.

Weissmann slipped away from the Enron Task Force just as the judge in the Enron Broadband prosecution began attacking the behavior of Weissmann's team.

Mueller knew this history.

With his enormous power, he has a grave duty to conduct himself and his team with the highest degree of integrity and ethics. He has failed.

The evidence is strong that he appointed these flawed and unprofessional men with revenge in mind.

Resign, Mr. Mueller.