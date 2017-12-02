Future teachers would make ideal substitutes

Various stories published recently in the Daily Journal have outlined the growing shortage of substitute teachers in both the area and Illinois as a whole.

In the Bourbonnais Elementary School District, the shortage is so acute, it is offering a $100 sign-on bonus for people willing to put their names on the substitute list. If you drive by the site of Shabbona School on Route 45-52, the message board there advertises for substitutes, too.

Illinois basically allows anyone with a college degree to become a substitute. The Legislature passed a bill earlier this year that makes it easier for teachers moving into the state to become a substitute.

Local legislator Lindsay Parkhurst has come up with a good bill, too. Parkhurst's proposal would allow college seniors studying to become teachers to become substitute teachers.

That makes sense on several levels. It would help ease the shortage. Someone dedicated to a career in education ought to be able to do as good or better a job than someone not in education. It also would serve as a form of job training -- helping to give more students a taste of it before taking it on full time. It also would help put a dollar or two in the pockets of college students who need the money.

Another way to manage the problem is to have teachers in class more often. Teacher absences most likely fall into two categories. There are absences from class that are job related. Then, there are other issues. A U.S. Education Department study in 2016 found about a fourth of all teachers -- 27 percent -- missed 10 days or more of work.

Obviously, if you are missing 10 days, a perfect attendance bonus might seem an unreachable dream. Other incentives need to be found.

Meanwhile, using college seniors seems like an idea worth trying — and one of benefit to both students and teachers.