Grant on rise, but Illinois won’t benefit

These days, across the South, Robert E. Lee is taking a beating. Statues of the Confederate general are coming down in great number.

Meanwhile, the Union general who defeated Lee is on the rise. There is a great new biography of Ulysses S. Grant by Ron Chernow. He's done books on George Washington, John D. Rockefeller, Alexander Hamilton, J.P. Morgan and now, Grant.

Grant is the only American general to capture three armies whole — at Fort Donelson, Vicksburg and Appomattox. Grant was twice elected president. From 1860 to 1876, Illinois Republicans, first Abraham Lincoln and then Grant, held the presidency.

Yet, until recent years, Grant was somehow depicted as an incompetent general. However, at both Donelson and Vicksburg, there were moments when his troops were outnumbered.

As president, he stood for equal rights for the freed slaves.

"I have done all I could to advance the best interests of the citizens of our country, without regard to color," he said. He meant it. He sent troops into the South to battle the Ku Klux Klan.

On Nov. 30, a new presidential library will open to honor Grant. Spurred by a $10 million state appropriation, the library will be in Starkville, Miss.

The official line is that a Grant memorial in the Deep South will help create national unity. The library should be in Galena, close to the site of the Grant home. But Illinois fumbled on both the memorial and Grant's Tomb, which also should have be in Illinois. It is, instead, in New York.

It seems those Mississippi politicians outfoxed those in Illinois. One hundred and fifty years ago, they would not have been able to outfox Grant himself.