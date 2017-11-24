What you said on social media this week

<strong>Hometown Tweets:</strong>

<strong>@MantenoPD:</strong> @MantenoPD helped a homeless man yesterday that used to live in town. The owner of Attic Addict donated a heavy coat and hat to him because he didn't have one. That is what living and working in a great community like Manteno brings! People step up to help.

<strong>@MWittenberg74:</strong> Sent a friend in Australia a pic of my -6 Celsius ❄️ from Kankakee this morning. She counters with a 36 Celsius 🌴. Bah Humbug this is so not fair! At least we don't get crocs 🐊under the house when it rains a lot.

<strong>@JustinIanFaber:</strong> Bourbonnais has really impressed me... its 9am and there are 4 Ubers out

<strong>Facebook:</strong>

<strong>On Kankakee High School restoring its wrestling program:</strong>

<strong>Hazel Kelley-El:</strong> Looking forward to seeing them on the mats!

<strong>Shelia Henry Erzinger:</strong> That's great!!! Excellent sport

<strong>On the Kankakee Farmers' Market needing a new manager after the Lipofski's five-year run:</strong>

<strong>Trina Jeff Bruno:</strong> Thanks Liz and Jim Lipofski for all your help over the past 5 years. Job well done..

<strong>Carol Plahm:</strong> Love this Market! The best one to go to.