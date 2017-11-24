Charles Manson was nothing more than a vile killer

Charles Manson is dead and the blanket reaction to this news should be "good riddance.''

Manson masterminded the violent Tate-LaBianca murders in Los Angeles in 1969. He has held cult figure status ever since being arrested for the crime, and continues to even after dying Sunday at the age of 83. Just consider these points:

• Manson received more mail than any inmate in California history. Even at the end of his life, he was receiving an average of 35 letters per week.

• Public tours of the 1969 murder sites regularly are given in Los Angeles and draw considerable interest. There is a wing of an L.A. museum dedicated to these crimes.

• More than 30 books have been written about Manson. One of them, "Helter Skelter,'' authored by Vincent Bugliosi and Curt Gentry and published in 1974, remains the best-selling true crime book of all-time.

Why is there all this fascination with such a vile human being? His story might be compelling, but there is no reason to view Manson as anything more than what he was: A cold-blooded killer with no redeeming qualities. There was nothing good about him, unless you apply the "good riddance'' standard to his death.