Nucor expansion a great win for local economy

There is good news and there is great news, and the announcement that broke Wednesday regarding the Nucor steel mill in Bourbonnais clearly qualifies as the latter.

Nucor's corporate office has revealed Bourbonnais will be the place where the company builds its new full-range merchant bar quality mill. The company had narrowed its choices for the addition to the Bourbonnais plant and its plant in Marion, Ohio, and the local site has emerged as the winner.

The $180 million expansion will take two years to complete, and it will be a boon to the local economy both during the construction period and thereafter. Once complete, its expected to add 75 jobs. The Bourbonnais plant currently employs 475.

These are primary jobs which can support a family, jobs that bring a residual effect to all aspects of the economy. They provide an income level which allows people to pay their mortgages, buy cars and pay for goods and services. Those types of purchases put other people to work.

In short, the expansion is a blessing for this area and a symbolic victory. While it comes on the heels of expansion plans being made by CSL Behring and FutureCeuticals, as well as the continued construction of a new Meijer store, such news has not been reported all that often in recent years.

Hopefully, the domino effect is in play here and this is a harbinger of things to come.