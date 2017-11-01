Nucor news sparks excitement, anticipation

Excitement, along with anticipation, has filled Kankakee County as word spread that Nucor's Bourbonnais steel manufacturing plant is in the running for a planned $180 million expansion of its Merchant Bar Quality production operation.

The Bourbonnais plant is a finalist, along with an Ohio Nucor operation. The expansion would add 75 jobs at whichever location is selected. Nucor already employs 475 in Bourbonnais.

"We've been working with state and local officials to bring this expansion to Kankakee County," said Johnny Jacobs, Bourbonnais plant manager. The Ohio facility is in Marion, where the company announced an $85 million upgrade in March. Plant manager Jacobs said Nucor is expected to decide between the two locations before the end of the year.

Nucor employs 24,000 workers in 13 states. The company reported selling 22 million tons of steel products worldwide in 2016 and has been on an expansion mode in Kankakee County.

State Rep. Lindsay Parkhurst, R-Kankakee, has been working with House Republican Leader Jim Durkin, R-Western Springs, and Gov. Bruce Rauner to woo the Nucor expansion to our area.

Tim Nugent, president and CEO of the Economic Alliance of Kankakee County, said the Charlotte, N.C.-based Nucor is pleased with what's been taking place at its Bourbonnais manufacturing operation. He said an incentive package is being assembled.

Nugent said the news is further proof of what he's been saying for some time: Manufacturing is not dead. "We try to get that word out over and over again. This would be a big win for us."

Indeed.

Join us in both tipping out hats and crossing our fingers. The hat tip goes to state and local public and private leaders who are working to bring jobs and prosperity to our area. The cross fingers toward hopes for success in their quest.