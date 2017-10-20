State encourages residents to complete highway rest stop survey

If you have spent any time traveling the highways of Illinois, rest areas and welcome centers have no doubt proven useful.

There are 30 rest areas and welcome centers located along state roads, and the Illinois Department of Transportation wants to know what you think about them. You can comment online or on paper by answering 20 questions framed by IDOT.

It's an easy survey to complete, asking questions such as which IDOT facility you last visited and what you thought about its look, security and serviceability. While these places fulfill one obvious need, IDOT wants to explore the possibility of how they can provide better service to the many patrons that visit.

IDOT says its rest areas serve 36 million visitors annually, and the agency wants help to make the best use of the rest areas. "We hope as many people as possible participate so our rest areas can better reflect the changing needs of today's travelers," said Randy Blankenhorn, Illinois transportation secretary, in a news release.

More information is available online at idot.Illinois.gov/travel-information. Or you can telephone 402-399-1405 and ask for a paper copy of the survey.