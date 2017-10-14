What you said on social media this week

<strong>Hometown Tweets:</strong>

<strong>@Huffman11_7:</strong> Any full time jobs that pay 12$ and up hiring in the Kankakee/Bradley/Manteno area??

<strong>@RobMerriweather:</strong> #PreventTier3 Kankakee driver Spencer #gotcaughtdoingsafetyright watching kids in the school zone at dismissal for the day. @IllinoisUPSers

<strong>@SAGS256:</strong> We had a great Kan-Will Music Festival this evening hosted by Momence. St. Anne joined 7 other schools for this and they were outstanding!

<strong>@taymay282:</strong> FACT: I've never been served a bad chicken quesadilla from the Bourbonnais Taco Bel

<strong>Facebook:</strong>

<strong>On Manteno native John Malott receiving high honor from Japan:</strong>

<strong>Joseph Hilsenhoff:</strong> Great family!

<strong>Judi Hunter:</strong> So proud to know you, John!

<strong>On Kankakee school district purchasing a former nursing home:</strong>

<strong>Paulla Grzych:</strong> Good news! We need more parking and that building was looking worse and worse!

<strong>Coty Brading:</strong> Should of made it into something for the school, like more classrooms for workshop and what not