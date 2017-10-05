Private funding to aid poor more vital than ever

Revisionist history can be a touchy matter. While taking an alternate look at the past can cast a positive light on some, it often can be unflattering to the historical figures and events that came before us.

When Herbert Hoover was voted out as president in 1932, he was the most unpopular person in America. He was blamed for allowing the Great Depression to become a deeper problem because of his unwillingness to provide a governmental solution to an acute economic crisis.

Hoover's philosophy hinged on the belief that the private sector was the best source to aid the poor and suffering, and had exhibited this belief through his tireless humanitarian work. It might have been best displayed in 1927, when a Mississippi River flood left 1.5 million people homeless. Hoover marshaled a private relief effort that met with great success, and it had much to do with him being elected president the following year.

Now it's 2017, and in part to ease the debt burden, government is cutting back on the taxpayer assistance in provides charities. The Salvation Army of Kankakee has been impacted, as it has been forced to close both its men's and women's shelters.

But the organization serves a vital purpose, and the need won't go away even as the shelters do. That's why the private sector response to the issue is so important and welcome.

On Saturday, a Gimme Shelter' fundraiser held at Perry Farm Park in Bourbonnais Township raised $32,623 for the Salvation Army. Perry Farm will be the site of another benefit on Friday, when Sleep Out for the Homeless will be held to further aid the Salvation Army.

In this day and age, it seems to be the most reliable way to secure funding for charitable groups. It also shows the once castigated Hoover might have been right after all.