What you said on social media this week

<strong>Hometown Tweets:</strong>

<strong>@GraciiElizabeth:</strong> A couple from Kankakee, IL, stopped by the cafe I'm working at in NYC. Of course they knew people from @OlivetNazareneU. Small world.

<strong>@BourbonnaisPd:</strong> Chief Phelps recognizing Det. Neil King on his 10yrs with Bourbonnais PD. Congratulations Detective King!

<strong>@LordWheeeler:</strong> Driving in manteno is like driving in a foreign country

<strong>@nivronagol:</strong> I'm sorry but i cannot take momence boys seriously when they're mad

<strong>Facebook:</strong>

<strong>On Bourbonnais allowing stores to sell liquor earlier:</strong>

<strong>Dustin Grace:</strong> 3rd shifters rejoice!

<strong>On the 1970 propane tanker explosion in Crescent City:</strong>

<strong>Nan Wagner:</strong> I was eleven....my mom had family in CC. A week after the explosion we visited them; I'll never forget the devastation or the burn injuries my great uncle survived

<strong>Beth Warden:</strong> I remember that as well. Our Dad was a fireman for the Bradley dept. I think it was a Sunday. We waited all day for my dad to come home, and thankfully he did. One of the explosions knocked his glasses off. Amazingly later his spectacles were found!