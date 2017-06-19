Central shines spotlight on Burrell

It would be easy to ask "what took so long?'' when it comes to the announcement the Central High School football field will be named in honor of the late Bill Burrell.

But that tact won't be taken here. While long overdue, we'll just offer hearty congratulations to the Burrell family and thanks to the people who made it possible.

Burrell is among the finest athletes ever to show his skills on a local playing field. He led the Central varsity football team to 20 wins in his three years with the Comets and earned All-State honors in 1954. He went on to become one of the best players in University of Illinois history and played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League.

With a track record like that, you would think Burrell would be a household name not only in his hometown area but also across the state. Yet, he was forgotten quickly after his playing days were over.

Racism seemingly has played a role. For many years, Burrell was not the beneficiary of a public relations campaign to get him inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, something that has been attributed to the color of his skin. It also factored into his decision to play professionally in Canada rather than the United States.

The fact his name is not among the hall of fame members is a clear slight and should be corrected. Perhaps Central's move to name its field after him will help gather momentum so the next step is taken.