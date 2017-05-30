Lincoln Memorial a local source of pride

It's one of America's most enduring symbols of pride. It's also something people from these parts can be especially proud about.

The "it'' in question is the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. Today marks the 95th anniversary of the dedication of the magnificent structure that has been a must-see for visitors to our nation's capital since it debuted.

It pays tribute to Abraham Lincoln, Illinois' favorite son, the 16th president of the United States and the finest chief executive in our country's history. But the links to Illinois aren't confined to the Great Emancipator.

The architect of the Lincoln Memorial is Henry Bacon, who was born in Watseka in 1866. He built many memorable structures during a distinguished career but none as prominent as the Lincoln monument.

Some, perhaps many of you, weren't aware of the local Lincoln Memorial connection until now. But it's an indelible link that never can be broken. If you never have made the journey to see it, perhaps this information will compel you to do so soon.

If and when you do, be prepared to take in an incredible sight, and take the proper amount of time to fully appreciate it. You surely will bump into other tourists when doing so, and don't be bashful to tell them: "The man who built this came from the same place I do.''