Illinois needs a youth movement to reverse population drop

West Virginia holds a dubious distinction. According to U.S. Census data, it was the slowest growing state in the Union in the latest population count.

Sadly, Illinois is close behind at 49th. The Prairie State is one of only three (Vermont is the other one) that is actually getting smaller. When the 2020 Census rolls around, Illinois is almost certain to lose another U.S. congressional seat if trends continue.

Why do people leave? It isn't always weather. The fastest growing state is North Dakota. Taxes do play a role. Texas and Florida, neither of which has an income tax, are growing.

What must Illinois — and Kankakee County — do?

• We must get our fiscal house in order. Neighboring Indiana runs a consistent campaign to lure businesses and families away as it touts itself as a "state that works."

• It cannot all be taxes, though some taxes may be necessary. Those states that made their cuts when the fiscal crisis began are those generally doing the best now.

• We have to consciously work to attract young families with children to the area and to the state. Jim Nowlan, a weekly columnist for the Daily Journal, pointed out that in the decade from 2000 to 2010, rural and small-town Illinois lost 12.6 percent of all people younger than 45.

• Reversing this will mean doubling up on some of the things we are doing, and reversing course on others. The Kankakee Public Schools loan from the federal government seems like a lot, but the newer facilities might be just the thing that is needed. The swimming pool must be repaired. The downtown apartment complex in Kankakee must go forward. The burgeoning downtown Kankakee arts complex must be strengthened.

• People may not have to work here in order to live here. Continuing to improve commuter service to Chicago must be a goal, too.

