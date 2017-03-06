A carbon tax should be more fair than existing plan

Environmentalists are fond of the idea of a carbon tax.

The gist is to place a tax on the consumption of fossil fuels. As the price rises, the logic goes, people will use less. How much of a tax? Well, one proposal would raise gas prices 36 cents per gallon and your electric bill by as much as 10 percent. Thereafter, the tax would continue to rise by inflation, plus two cents. In short, you never would catch up.

Here is the main objection. Who would pay? A gas tax would not be paid by the driver of an expensive electric car. It would be paid by someone driving an old beater they cannot afford to replace.

Who would pay higher utility bills? Not someone in a modern insulated house. Instead, the person in an old drafty home would pay the freight.

But before we stick it to the less prosperous, we should take other less painful actions. For instance:

• Shift transportation policy to move more funds into mass transit. Make public transit more convenient.

• Fully fund programs such as LIHEAP that help low-income people with utility bills. Make home insulation cheaper and easier to install.

• Provide a discount for retail shoppers who bring their own bags and reduce plastic waste.

• Put cash deposits on bottles and cans so people bring the empties back to the store.

• Many people live miles away from where they work and face long commutes. How about a simple tax credit for anyone who lives in the same zip code where they work?

Paying people to do the right thing might work better than punishing them for doing the wrong thing. Try the carrot before the stick.