Are you willing to unplug?

Can you take the unplugged challenge, at least for one day?

Friday brings the National Day of Unplugging, a day where Americans are encouraged to put their cellphones, computers and tablets aside and at least momentarily return to a world where these devices didn't dominate our lives.

Domination is a fair term to use, too. According to a NationalToday.com Day of Unplugging Survey conducted on Feb. 14, 77 percent of women and 68 percent of men spend three or more hours on these devices daily. What's more, 50 percent of women and 41 percent of men spend five or more hours per day staring at an electronic screen.

What are the ramifications? As people turn their attention inward toward the cyber world, they are paying increasingly less attention to what's going on around them. These days, people are equally likely to check Facebook to catch up on what's going on with their extended family. How about talking to them directly?

So, put that phone aside Friday and join the unplugged. OK, you can pick it up and call that extended family member directly, but nothing else.