Six figures in federal benefits?

Jesse Jackson Jr., who briefly served as the member of Congress representing Kankakee County, is collecting federal benefits.

Jackson served 22 months of a 30-month sentence for misusing campaign contributions. He was convicted of using $750,000 in political donations for his own use. He now is on supervised release. He also is in a nasty divorce fight.

Here's the new part of the story, reported in The Chicago Tribune, which unearthed Jackson's financial status by going through his divorce filing.

Jackson is reportedly collecting $138,400 in federal benefits per year. The story said $100,000 of that is in worker's compensation, which is tax-free money. The rest is in Social Security disability, which is taxed. And the federal government still is paying for Jackson's medical insurance.

Jackson is entitled to this money because he has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and depression. The condition has been worsened by the pending divorce. His attorney said Jackson was on "temporary total disability" and is unable to work.

It turns out Jackson's previous salary as a congressman qualifies him for the maximum amount of worker's compensation. He gets 75 percent of $133,444 per year. At the same time, Jackson listed monthly expenses of $1,608.

Now bipolar disorder and depression are serious ailments. But one would think the system ought to be designed to make people whole and to provide a reasonable level of support. If Jackson has expenses of $19,296 per year, those ought to be covered, along with money necessary for medical treatment and rehabilitation. But his current compensation is too much.